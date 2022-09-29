Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Gain Of 58.62% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -28.83% – What Should You Do Now?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s traded shares stood at 1.77 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.16, to imply an increase of 10.48% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The SEEL share’s 52-week high remains $2.79, putting it -140.52% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.48. The company has a valuation of $132.22M, with an average of 1.07 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

After registering a 10.48% upside in the last session, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1700 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 10.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.41%, and 0.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.83%. Short interest in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) saw shorts transact 6.58 million shares and set a 3.8 days time to cover.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Seelos Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) shares are 32.63% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.39% against 1.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.00% this quarter before falling -9.10% for the next one.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Seelos Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 4.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.90% of the shares at 42.97% float percentage. In total, 40.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.29 million shares (or 5.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.65 million shares, or about 5.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $4.73 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.36 million shares. This is just over 3.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.39 million, or 1.31% of the shares, all valued at about 1.16 million.