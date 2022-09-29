Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -31.93% YTD Loss?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.15 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.66, to imply an increase of 7.07% or $0.77 in intraday trading. The RXRX share’s 52-week high remains $24.61, putting it -111.06% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.8% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.92. The company has a valuation of $2.00B, with an average of 2.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RXRX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.37.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

After registering a 7.07% upside in the last session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.70 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 7.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.37%, and 14.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.93%. Short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw shorts transact 15.99 million shares and set a 12.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.00, implying an increase of 31.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RXRX has been trading -225.9% off suggested target high and 31.39% from its likely low.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares are 59.29% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.05% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -19.40% this quarter before falling -42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 336.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $5.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.53 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.55 million and $2.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 111.80% before jumping 118.20% in the following quarter.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 7.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.26% of the shares at 83.83% float percentage. In total, 77.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 21.98 million shares (or 13.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $157.39 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.71 million shares, or about 4.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $48.03 million.

We also have Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund holds roughly 3.16 million shares. This is just over 1.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.02 million, or 1.84% of the shares, all valued at about 24.58 million.