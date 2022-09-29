Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) Down -93.52% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s traded shares stood at 1.21 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.17, to imply an increase of 15.72% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The QTNT share’s 52-week high remains $3.18, putting it -1770.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.65% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.14. The company has a valuation of $23.38M, with an average of 3.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) trade information

After registering a 15.72% upside in the last session, Quotient Limited (QTNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1850 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 15.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.85%, and -14.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.52%. Short interest in Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT) saw shorts transact 2.68 million shares and set a 0.53 days time to cover.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Quotient Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Quotient Limited (QTNT) shares are -86.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 43.90% against -2.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.70% this quarter before jumping 33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $9.55 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.9 million.

QTNT Dividends

Quotient Limited has its next earnings report out on August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Quotient Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Quotient Limited (NASDAQ:QTNT)’s Major holders

Quotient Limited insiders hold 1.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.50% of the shares at 71.40% float percentage. In total, 70.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Perceptive Advisors Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 16.2 million shares (or 11.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.44 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pura Vida Investments, LLC with 10.16 million shares, or about 7.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $12.19 million.

We also have Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Inc-Inception Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Quotient Limited (QTNT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd holds roughly 2.89 million shares. This is just over 2.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.67 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.29 million, or 1.69% of the shares, all valued at about 2.75 million.