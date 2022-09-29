Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Up 23.46% Year-To-Date

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares stood at 22.2 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply an increase of 7.55% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The PBTS share’s 52-week high remains $2.21, putting it -240.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.25. The company has a valuation of $72.18M, with an average of 7.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) trade information

After registering a 7.55% upside in the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8500 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 7.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -61.59%, and -55.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.46%. Short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) saw shorts transact 2.09 million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) estimates and forecasts

PBTS Dividends

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Major holders

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. insiders hold 28.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 1.58% of the shares at 2.20% float percentage. In total, 1.58% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Geode Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.78 million shares (or 1.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors Llc with 0.23 million shares, or about 0.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $83112.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF holds roughly 0.77 million shares. This is just over 1.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22594.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 7681.0.