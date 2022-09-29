Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Has Slid Negatively For The Year To Date, Predicting What Will Happen Next

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s traded shares stood at 0.56 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $79.63, to imply a decrease of -2.17% or -$1.77 in intraday trading. The PSX share’s 52-week high remains $111.28, putting it -39.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $67.08. The company has a valuation of $42.39B, with an average of 4.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Phillips 66 (PSX), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PSX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.78.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) trade information

After registering a -2.17% downside in the latest session, Phillips 66 (PSX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 81.58 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.16%, and -12.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 12.34%. Short interest in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) saw shorts transact 10.82 million shares and set a 2.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $111.78, implying an increase of 28.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $96.00 and $127.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSX has been trading -59.49% off suggested target high and -20.56% from its likely low.

Phillips 66 (PSX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Phillips 66 share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Phillips 66 (PSX) shares are -2.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 184.04% against 38.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 681.10% this quarter before jumping 45.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $43.5 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $43.4 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 0.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 132.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.30% annually.

PSX Dividends

Phillips 66 has its next earnings report out on November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phillips 66 has a forward dividend ratio of 3.88, with the share yield ticking at 4.77% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)’s Major holders

Phillips 66 insiders hold 0.30% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.12% of the shares at 72.34% float percentage. In total, 72.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 45.93 million shares (or 9.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.97 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 35.04 million shares, or about 7.28% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.03 billion.

We also have Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phillips 66 (PSX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select holds roughly 13.46 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.1 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.67 million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about 1.09 billion.