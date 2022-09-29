Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU) Is Up 16.18% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s traded shares stood at 8.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.85, to imply an increase of 11.64% or $2.59 in intraday trading. The BTU share’s 52-week high remains $33.29, putting it -33.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 65.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.58. The company has a valuation of $3.95B, with an average of 6.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) trade information

After registering a 11.64% upside in the last session, Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.08 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 11.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.18%, and -7.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 146.77%. Short interest in Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) saw shorts transact 14.67 million shares and set a 2.35 days time to cover.

Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Peabody Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares are 4.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 135.67% against 24.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1,052.60% this quarter before falling -24.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.36 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.38 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $905.77 million and $1.26 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.20% before jumping 8.80% in the following quarter.

BTU Dividends

Peabody Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 26 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Peabody Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU)’s Major holders

Peabody Energy Corporation insiders hold 1.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 81.99% of the shares at 82.84% float percentage. In total, 81.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Elliott Investment Management L.P. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.86 million shares (or 17.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $634.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 8.21 million shares, or about 5.71% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $201.41 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 3.78 million shares. This is just over 2.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $80.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.09 million, or 2.15% of the shares, all valued at about 75.84 million.