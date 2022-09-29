Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -2.52% Loss

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.15. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $163.95, to imply a decrease of -1.71% or -$2.85 in intraday trading. The PANW share’s 52-week high remains $213.63, putting it -30.3% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $140.52. The company has a valuation of $51.33B, with an average of 4.02 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.12 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 36 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PANW a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 29 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.28.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) trade information

After registering a -1.71% downside in the latest session, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 167.72 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.52%, and -10.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.12%. Short interest in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) saw shorts transact 7.26 million shares and set a 5.39 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $219.26, implying an increase of 25.23% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $165.00 and $274.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PANW has been trading -67.12% off suggested target high and -0.64% from its likely low.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Palo Alto Networks Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares are -18.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 25.00% against 6.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.50% this quarter before jumping 23.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 27 analysts is $1.54 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 25 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.54 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 47.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.98% annually.

PANW Dividends

Palo Alto Networks Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 16 and November 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Palo Alto Networks Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)’s Major holders

Palo Alto Networks Inc. insiders hold 1.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.18% of the shares at 90.80% float percentage. In total, 89.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.55 million shares (or 7.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.7 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.02 million shares, or about 6.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $3.75 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.84 million shares. This is just over 2.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.77 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.44 million, or 1.48% of the shares, all valued at about 710.88 million.