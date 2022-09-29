Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Surged -80.44% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s traded shares stood at 1.95 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.93, to imply an increase of 4.04% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The PGY share’s 52-week high remains $34.50, putting it -1687.56% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.76. The company has a valuation of $1.44B, with an average of 4.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.98 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PGY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

After registering a 4.04% upside in the last session, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.3200 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 4.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.27%, and -84.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.56%. Short interest in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) saw shorts transact 0.18 million shares and set a 1.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 83.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PGY has been trading -521.76% off suggested target high and -521.76% from its likely low.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) estimates and forecasts

PGY Dividends

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.76% of the shares at 22.76% float percentage. In total, 22.76% institutions holds shares in the company.