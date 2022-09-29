Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) Plunging -72.56% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)’s traded shares stood at 2.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply a decrease of -0.63% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The OIG share’s 52-week high remains $3.32, putting it -564.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.49. The company has a valuation of $59.70M, with an average of 0.92 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG) trade information

After registering a -0.63% downside in the last session, Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5570 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -0.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.21%, and -41.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -77.07%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -19.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 15.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.00% annually.

OIG Dividends

Orbital Energy Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Orbital Energy Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)’s Major holders

Orbital Energy Group Inc. insiders hold 19.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 18.76% of the shares at 23.35% float percentage. In total, 18.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AWM Investment Company, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.16 million shares (or 3.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Henssler (G.W.) & Associates, Ltd. with 2.9 million shares, or about 3.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $5.34 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.38 million shares. This is just over 1.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.53 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.83 million, or 0.96% of the shares, all valued at about 1.53 million.