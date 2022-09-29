Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.55, to imply a decrease of -4.19% or -$0.68 in intraday trading. The LEVI share’s 52-week high remains $28.62, putting it -84.05% down since that peak but still an impressive -0.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.61. The company has a valuation of $6.46B, with an average of 1.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LEVI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.37.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) trade information

After registering a -4.19% downside in the latest session, Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.84 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -4.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.09%, and -8.36% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.16%. Short interest in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) saw shorts transact 7.61 million shares and set a 5.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.28, implying an increase of 38.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEVI has been trading -112.22% off suggested target high and -22.19% from its likely low.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Levi Strauss & Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares are -23.98% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4.76% against -7.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -22.90% this quarter before jumping 2.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.6 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.75 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 522.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.30% annually.

LEVI Dividends

Levi Strauss & Co. has its next earnings report out on October 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Levi Strauss & Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 2.96% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s Major holders

Levi Strauss & Co. insiders hold 5.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.21% of the shares at 82.08% float percentage. In total, 77.21% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.78 million shares (or 7.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $121.37 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 7.74 million shares, or about 7.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $120.69 million.

We also have Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund and Delaware Ivy Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Parnassus Mid-Cap Fund holds roughly 5.84 million shares. This is just over 5.90% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.97 million, or 4.01% of the shares, all valued at about 61.87 million.