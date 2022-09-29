Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s traded shares stood at 3.85 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.19, to imply an increase of 5.31% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The AMRN share’s 52-week high remains $5.36, putting it -350.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.04. The company has a valuation of $493.03M, with an average of 3.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give AMRN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) trade information

After registering a 5.31% upside in the last session, Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2300 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 5.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.18%, and -4.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.69%. Short interest in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) saw shorts transact 26.39 million shares and set a 7.36 days time to cover.

Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Amarin Corporation plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shares are -64.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -235.71% against 1.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -400.00% this quarter before falling -66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -39.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $85.81 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $82.82 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 140.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 38.90% annually.

AMRN Dividends

Amarin Corporation plc has its next earnings report out on August 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Amarin Corporation plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)’s Major holders

Amarin Corporation plc insiders hold 1.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.67% of the shares at 34.11% float percentage. In total, 33.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sarissa Capital Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 24.0 million shares (or 6.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $78.96 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC with 21.17 million shares, or about 5.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $69.65 million.

We also have Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd and Northern Lights Fd Tr-13D Activist Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Legg Mason Glb Asset Mgt Tr-Clearbridge Small Cap Fd holds roughly 3.29 million shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.9 million, or 0.48% of the shares, all valued at about 6.25 million.