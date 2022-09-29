Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) Fell -294.92% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s traded shares stood at 7.4 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.94, to imply an increase of 1.03% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The NKLA share’s 52-week high remains $15.56, putting it -294.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.78. The company has a valuation of $1.79B, with an average of 16.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 11.73 million shares over the past 3 months.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

After registering a 1.03% upside in the last session, Nikola Corporation (NKLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.45 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 1.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.05%, and -34.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -60.08%. Short interest in Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw shorts transact 87.16 million shares and set a 9.33 days time to cover.

Nikola Corporation (NKLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nikola Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares are -65.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -63.29% against 12.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -40.00% this quarter before falling -45.50% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $16.46 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.65 million.

NKLA Dividends

Nikola Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nikola Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA)’s Major holders

Nikola Corporation insiders hold 41.18% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.83% of the shares at 45.62% float percentage. In total, 26.83% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.1 million shares (or 4.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $204.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Norges Bank Investment Management with 17.04 million shares, or about 4.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $168.17 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nikola Corporation (NKLA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 6.54 million shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.12 million, or 1.45% of the shares, all valued at about 65.5 million.