Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZR) Expected To Grow By 44.88% Or More

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s traded shares stood at 7.56 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.13, to imply an increase of 6.41% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The LAZR share’s 52-week high remains $23.90, putting it -193.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.61. The company has a valuation of $3.10B, with an average of 9.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LAZR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

After registering a 6.41% upside in the last session, Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.09 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 6.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.23%, and -3.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.92%. Short interest in Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw shorts transact 48.99 million shares and set a 6.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.75, implying an increase of 44.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $30.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LAZR has been trading -269.0% off suggested target high and 1.6% from its likely low.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Luminar Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) shares are -48.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -100.00% against 0.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -100.00% this quarter before falling -70.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $8.59 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.51 million.

LAZR Dividends

Luminar Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Luminar Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Luminar Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders

Luminar Technologies Inc. insiders hold 13.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.28% of the shares at 54.64% float percentage. In total, 47.28% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.22 million shares (or 7.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $300.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is G2VP I Associates, LLC with 10.6 million shares, or about 4.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $62.85 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Luminar Technologies Inc. (LAZR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.58 million shares. This is just over 2.59% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $102.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.54 million, or 2.18% of the shares, all valued at about 86.6 million.