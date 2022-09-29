Locafy Limited (NASDAQ: LCFY) Stock Falling -50.41% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY)’s traded shares stood at 1.38 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.36, to imply a decrease of -4.74% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The LCFY share’s 52-week high remains $4.50, putting it -1150.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $8.52M, with an average of 0.19 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 155.09K shares over the past 3 months.

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) trade information

After registering a -4.74% downside in the last session, Locafy Limited (LCFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.8000 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -4.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.72%, and -50.41% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.16%. Short interest in Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY) saw shorts transact 40880.0 shares and set a 0.58 days time to cover.

Locafy Limited (LCFY) estimates and forecasts

LCFY Dividends

Locafy Limited has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Locafy Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Locafy Limited (NASDAQ:LCFY)’s Major holders

Locafy Limited insiders hold 26.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.54% of the shares at 0.74% float percentage. In total, 0.54% institutions holds shares in the company.