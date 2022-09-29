Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE: LICY) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s -4.35% Loss

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s traded shares stood at 1.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.15, to imply an increase of 2.16% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The LICY share’s 52-week high remains $14.28, putting it -132.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.49. The company has a valuation of $1.13B, with an average of 2.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.56 million shares over the past 3 months.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) trade information

After registering a 2.16% upside in the last session, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.44 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 2.16% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.35%, and -16.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.25%. Short interest in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY) saw shorts transact 7.84 million shares and set a 3.4 days time to cover.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares are -24.91% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 46.27% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 95.50% this quarter before falling -18.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 436.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $11.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.25 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.71 million and $4.39 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 550.70% before jumping 224.50% in the following quarter.

LICY Dividends

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out on September 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)’s Major holders

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. insiders hold 22.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.60% of the shares at 34.21% float percentage. In total, 26.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.2 million shares (or 3.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company with 3.8 million shares, or about 2.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $32.11 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (LICY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3.01 million shares. This is just over 1.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.81 million, or 1.07% of the shares, all valued at about 11.77 million.