Lear Corporation (NYSE: LEA) Wednesday – Up 2.69% From The Lows, What Happens Next

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.49. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $121.65, to imply a decrease of -4.96% or -$6.35 in intraday trading. The LEA share’s 52-week high remains $195.43, putting it -60.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $118.38. The company has a valuation of $7.85B, with an average of 0.73 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 591.70K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Lear Corporation (LEA), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 20 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LEA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.22.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) trade information

After registering a -4.96% downside in the latest session, Lear Corporation (LEA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 128.45 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -4.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.24%, and -8.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.04%. Short interest in Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) saw shorts transact 1.73 million shares and set a 3.09 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $164.50, implying an increase of 26.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $137.00 and $196.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LEA has been trading -61.12% off suggested target high and -12.62% from its likely low.

Lear Corporation (LEA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lear Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lear Corporation (LEA) shares are -14.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.69% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 318.90% this quarter before jumping 132.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 8.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $5.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.45 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.32 billion and $4.88 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.70% before jumping 11.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -14.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 135.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.92% annually.

LEA Dividends

Lear Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lear Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 3.08, with the share yield ticking at 2.41% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA)’s Major holders

Lear Corporation insiders hold 0.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 107.86% of the shares at 108.16% float percentage. In total, 107.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.37 million shares (or 14.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.01 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pzena Investment Management Llc with 6.46 million shares, or about 10.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $781.22 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lear Corporation (LEA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.76 million shares. This is just over 2.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $212.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.76 million, or 2.96% of the shares, all valued at about 212.57 million.