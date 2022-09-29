Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) Down -23.38% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s traded shares stood at 1.01 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.38. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.49, to imply a decrease of -0.81% or -$0.24 in intraday trading. The JEF share’s 52-week high remains $44.47, putting it -50.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.88. The company has a valuation of $7.14B, with an average of 1.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) trade information

After registering a -0.81% downside in the latest session, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.55 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -0.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.13%, and -7.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.38%. Short interest in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) saw shorts transact 5.62 million shares and set a 3.59 days time to cover.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Jefferies Financial Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) shares are -10.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -53.26% against -7.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -60.70% this quarter before falling -44.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -29.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.36 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Nov 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.43 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 87.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 131.90% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.00% annually.

JEF Dividends

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.20, with the share yield ticking at 4.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)’s Major holders

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. insiders hold 26.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.67% of the shares at 94.77% float percentage. In total, 69.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 20.79 million shares (or 8.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $682.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.48 million shares, or about 7.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $607.16 million.

We also have First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers holds roughly 5.93 million shares. This is just over 2.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $163.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.53 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 152.76 million.