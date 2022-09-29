It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) At $0.99.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s traded shares stood at 10.0 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.22. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.99. The BBIG share’s 52-week high remains $6.16, putting it -522.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 32.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.67. The company has a valuation of $209.43M, with an average of 9.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500 this Wednesday, 09/28/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.40%, and -6.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -38.85%. Short interest in Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw shorts transact 36.86 million shares and set a 2.74 days time to cover.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

BBIG Dividends

Vinco Ventures Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vinco Ventures Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Vinco Ventures Inc. insiders hold 12.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.34% of the shares at 25.63% float percentage. In total, 22.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Susquehanna International Group, LLP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 6.22 million shares (or 2.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.53 million shares, or about 2.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $17.7 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 4.1 million shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.66 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.68 million, or 1.58% of the shares, all valued at about 11.77 million.