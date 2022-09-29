How Much Is RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.95, to imply a decrease of -6.92% or -$0.74 in intraday trading. The RLJ share’s 52-week high remains $16.22, putting it -63.02% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.11. The company has a valuation of $1.79B, with an average of 1.63 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RLJ a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) trade information

After registering a -6.92% downside in the latest session, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.76 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -6.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.47%, and -12.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.26%. Short interest in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) saw shorts transact 11.14 million shares and set a 5.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.85, implying an increase of 40.95% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.50 and $21.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RLJ has been trading -111.06% off suggested target high and -35.68% from its likely low.

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RLJ Lodging Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) shares are -25.56% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 657.89% against 4.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 125.70% this quarter before jumping 108.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 53.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $321.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $322.44 million.

RLJ Dividends

RLJ Lodging Trust has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RLJ Lodging Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s Major holders

RLJ Lodging Trust insiders hold 2.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.02% of the shares at 98.07% float percentage. In total, 96.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.02 million shares (or 14.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $352.22 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 24.52 million shares, or about 14.70% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $345.28 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 8.0 million shares. This is just over 4.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $112.15 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.06 million, or 3.03% of the shares, all valued at about 71.29 million.