Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE: HR) Expected To Grow By 31.7% Or More

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s traded shares stood at 0.75 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.71. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.55, to imply a decrease of -3.97% or -$0.85 in intraday trading. The HR share’s 52-week high remains $29.07, putting it -41.46% down since that peak but still an impressive -1.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $20.76. The company has a valuation of $8.30B, with an average of 3.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HR a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) trade information

After registering a -3.97% downside in the latest session, Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 22.49 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -3.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.69%, and -15.35% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.23%. Short interest in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) saw shorts transact 10.85 million shares and set a 3.15 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.09, implying an increase of 31.7% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $28.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HR has been trading -60.58% off suggested target high and -36.25% from its likely low.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) shares are -19.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -2.86% against 4.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -30.00% this quarter before jumping 42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $177.09 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $177.29 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $191.59 million and $195.7 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.60% before dropping -9.40% in the following quarter.

HR Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has its next earnings report out between November 01 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 2.04% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)’s Major holders

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated insiders hold 0.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.81% of the shares at 65.04% float percentage. In total, 64.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 31.83 million shares (or 8.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $657.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cohen & Steers Inc. with 19.65 million shares, or about 5.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $405.89 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (HR) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 11.2 million shares. This is just over 2.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $231.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.6 million, or 2.78% of the shares, all valued at about 218.91 million.