Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -1.30% Year-To-Date

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.31. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $36.03, to imply a decrease of -3.15% or -$1.17 in intraday trading. The HOG share’s 52-week high remains $44.46, putting it -23.4% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $29.80. The company has a valuation of $5.60B, with an average of 2.01 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.36 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HOG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.4.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) trade information

After registering a -3.15% downside in the latest session, Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 38.22 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -3.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.23%, and -6.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -1.30%. Short interest in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) saw shorts transact 6.62 million shares and set a 5.58 days time to cover.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Harley-Davidson Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) shares are -7.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 8.11% against 9.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 33.30% this quarter before jumping 14.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.35 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $926.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.16 billion and $816.01 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 16.10% before jumping 13.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 8.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 43.10% annually.

HOG Dividends

Harley-Davidson Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Harley-Davidson Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.63, with the share yield ticking at 1.69% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG)’s Major holders

Harley-Davidson Inc. insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.50% of the shares at 94.09% float percentage. In total, 93.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.32 million shares (or 9.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $524.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.73 million shares, or about 8.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $501.45 million.

We also have John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, John Hancock Fds III-Disciplined Value Mid Cap Fd holds roughly 4.7 million shares. This is just over 3.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $165.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.25 million, or 2.89% of the shares, all valued at about 134.68 million.