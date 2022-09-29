Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ: GRFS) Fell -147.74% From Highs, What Does The Future Hold?

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s traded shares stood at 1.14 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.29. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.20, to imply a decrease of -4.55% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The GRFS share’s 52-week high remains $15.36, putting it -147.74% down since that peak but still an impressive -2.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.33. The company has a valuation of $6.08B, with an average of 1.44 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.04 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Grifols S.A. (GRFS), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GRFS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) trade information

After registering a -4.55% downside in the latest session, Grifols S.A. (GRFS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.46 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -4.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -19.98%, and -15.82% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -42.21%. Short interest in Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) saw shorts transact 8.41 million shares and set a 8.82 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.69, implying an increase of 54.71% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $12.36 and $15.02 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GRFS has been trading -142.26% off suggested target high and -99.35% from its likely low.

Grifols S.A. (GRFS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Grifols S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Grifols S.A. (GRFS) shares are -39.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 63.41% against 11.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.63 billion and $1.58 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.78% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -71.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 13.60% annually.

GRFS Dividends

Grifols S.A. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grifols S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.66, with the share yield ticking at 10.14% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s Major holders

Grifols S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.74% of the shares at 42.74% float percentage. In total, 42.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.17 million shares (or 6.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $200.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 8.79 million shares, or about 3.36% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $102.67 million.

We also have New Perspective Fund Inc and First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grifols S.A. (GRFS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, New Perspective Fund Inc holds roughly 11.44 million shares. This is just over 4.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $135.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.46 million, or 1.71% of the shares, all valued at about 52.97 million.