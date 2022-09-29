GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2022, The Stock Is Down -19.27% Year-To-Date

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $49.77, to imply a decrease of -5.11% or -$2.68 in intraday trading. The GFS share’s 52-week high remains $79.49, putting it -59.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 26.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.81. The company has a valuation of $29.19B, with an average of 1.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.29 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give GFS a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.45.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) trade information

After registering a -5.11% downside in the latest session, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 54.48 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -5.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.82%, and -11.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -19.27%. Short interest in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) saw shorts transact 15.29 million shares and set a 6.34 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.33, implying an increase of 27.16% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $31.20 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GFS has been trading -100.92% off suggested target high and 37.31% from its likely low.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) shares are -29.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 5,440.00% against 13.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $1.97 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.99 billion.

GFS Dividends

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)’s Major holders

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.43% of the shares at 100.43% float percentage. In total, 100.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.45 million shares (or 4.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.4 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Matrix Capital Management with 9.18 million shares, or about 1.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $572.9 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Semiconductors Portfolio holds roughly 5.18 million shares. This is just over 0.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $309.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.31 million, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 197.75 million.