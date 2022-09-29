Forge Global Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE: FRGE) Stock Rises 8.94 Percent, But Further Upside Could Be On The Way

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.95, to imply an increase of 8.94% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The FRGE share’s 52-week high remains $47.50, putting it -2335.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.75. The company has a valuation of $365.98M, with an average of 1.45 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FRGE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) trade information

After registering a 8.94% upside in the last session, Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.4000 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 8.94% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.58%, and -43.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.18%. Short interest in Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE) saw shorts transact 1.74 million shares and set a 1.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.00, implying an increase of 80.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FRGE has been trading -412.82% off suggested target high and -412.82% from its likely low.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) estimates and forecasts

FRGE Dividends

Forge Global Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Forge Global Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Forge Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)’s Major holders

Forge Global Holdings Inc. insiders hold 28.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.74% of the shares at 31.63% float percentage. In total, 22.74% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 8.55 million shares (or 16.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $289.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wells Fargo & Company with 2.52 million shares, or about 4.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $85.22 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Forge Global Holdings Inc. (FRGE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF holds roughly 0.11 million shares. This is just over 0.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.14 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 22944.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.24 million.