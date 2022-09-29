For Risk-Tolerant Investors, SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Is Worth A Shot

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s traded shares stood at 42.15 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.06. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.47, to imply an increase of 82.96% or $1.12 in intraday trading. The SOBR share’s 52-week high remains $15.00, putting it -507.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $30.28M, with an average of 10.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.21 million shares over the past 3 months.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) trade information

After registering a 82.96% upside in the last session, SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.7800 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 82.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.35%, and 134.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -72.28%. Short interest in SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) saw shorts transact 28320.0 shares and set a 0.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying an increase of 1.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.50 and $2.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SOBR has been trading -1.21% off suggested target high and -1.21% from its likely low.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) estimates and forecasts

SOBR Dividends

SOBR Safe Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SOBR Safe Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR)’s Major holders

SOBR Safe Inc. insiders hold 8.96% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.00% of the shares at 0.00% float percentage. In total, 0.00% institutions holds shares in the company.