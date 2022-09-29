For Risk-Tolerant Investors, SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNT) Is Worth A Shot

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.22, to imply an increase of 29.84% or $0.74 in intraday trading. The SSNT share’s 52-week high remains $9.60, putting it -198.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $13.14M, with an average of 29290.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 292.18K shares over the past 3 months.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) trade information

After registering a 29.84% upside in the latest session, SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.40 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 29.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.70%, and -30.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.52%. Short interest in SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) saw shorts transact 45960.0 shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 17.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $10.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.54 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.75 million and $9.31 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 22.50% before jumping 13.20% in the following quarter.

SSNT Dividends

SilverSun Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SilverSun Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SilverSun Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT)’s Major holders

SilverSun Technologies Inc. insiders hold 39.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.01% of the shares at 18.06% float percentage. In total, 11.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bard Associates Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 5.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.14 million shares, or about 3.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.45 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 99500.0 shares. This is just over 2.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 44830.0, or 1.00% of the shares, all valued at about 0.14 million.