Following A -1.51% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI)?

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s traded shares stood at 3.7 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.13. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.88, to imply an increase of 8.09% or $0.44 in intraday trading. The WTI share’s 52-week high remains $9.01, putting it -53.23% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.97. The company has a valuation of $924.51M, with an average of 4.1 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WTI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.33.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

After registering a 8.09% upside in the last session, W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.32 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 8.09% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.51%, and -20.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 82.04%. Short interest in W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) saw shorts transact 14.43 million shares and set a 2.62 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.50, implying an increase of 9.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.50 and $6.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WTI has been trading -10.54% off suggested target high and -10.54% from its likely low.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 54.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $228.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $219.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $122.04 million and $133.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 87.00% before jumping 63.60% in the following quarter.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 31 and November 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. W&T Offshore Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

W&T Offshore Inc. insiders hold 34.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 42.85% of the shares at 65.30% float percentage. In total, 42.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.43 million shares (or 7.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.86 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 6.83 million shares, or about 4.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $26.1 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 7.78 million shares. This is just over 5.44% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $33.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.77 million, or 1.94% of the shares, all valued at about 10.59 million.