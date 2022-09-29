Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $88.39, to imply a decrease of -0.84% or -$0.75 in intraday trading. The ENTG share’s 52-week high remains $158.00, putting it -78.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 5.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $83.33. The company has a valuation of $13.26B, with an average of 1.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.47 million shares over the past 3 months.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) trade information

After registering a -0.84% downside in the latest session, Entegris Inc. (ENTG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 89.68 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -0.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.52%, and -7.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.68%. Short interest in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) saw shorts transact 4.35 million shares and set a 3.71 days time to cover.

Entegris Inc. (ENTG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Entegris Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Entegris Inc. (ENTG) shares are -36.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.77% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 13.00% this quarter before jumping 14.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $1.02 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.04 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $583.55 million and $635.2 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 74.40% before jumping 63.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 34.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 38.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 16.79% annually.

ENTG Dividends

Entegris Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Entegris Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 0.45% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s Major holders

Entegris Inc. insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.50% of the shares at 96.18% float percentage. In total, 95.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.32 million shares (or 9.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.26 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.57 million shares, or about 8.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.1 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Entegris Inc. (ENTG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.0 million shares. This is just over 2.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $351.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.71 million, or 2.49% of the shares, all valued at about 325.51 million.