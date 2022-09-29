Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) Stock Falling -15.51% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s traded shares stood at 3.61 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.95, to imply an increase of 4.29% or $0.78 in intraday trading. The ENVX share’s 52-week high remains $39.48, putting it -108.34% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.26. The company has a valuation of $3.18B, with an average of 5.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Enovix Corporation (ENVX), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ENVX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.17.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

After registering a 4.29% upside in the last session, Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.79 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 4.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.39%, and -15.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.54%. Short interest in Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) saw shorts transact 13.52 million shares and set a 4.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.38, implying an increase of 50.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ENVX has been trading -427.7% off suggested target high and -31.93% from its likely low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Enovix Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares are 29.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 45.79% against 17.00%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $400k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.87 million.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Enovix Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Enovix Corporation insiders hold 18.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.64% of the shares at 66.19% float percentage. In total, 53.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Eclipse Ventures, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 17.58 million shares (or 11.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $250.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Park West Asset Management LLC with 14.79 million shares, or about 9.43% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $211.0 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Enovix Corporation (ENVX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.47 million shares. This is just over 1.57% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.31 million, or 0.84% of the shares, all valued at about 18.73 million.