Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOMA) Could Expand By 83.67 Percent Or More

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.49, to imply an increase of 11.37% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The DOMA share’s 52-week high remains $8.04, putting it -1540.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.41. The company has a valuation of $166.09M, with an average of 0.89 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 968.92K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DOMA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) trade information

After registering a 11.37% upside in the last session, Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5483 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 11.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.71%, and -28.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.30%. Short interest in Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) saw shorts transact 6.4 million shares and set a 3.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.00, implying an increase of 83.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.50 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DOMA has been trading -920.41% off suggested target high and -206.12% from its likely low.

Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Doma Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) shares are -79.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.35% against 12.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $114.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $126.8 million.

DOMA Dividends

Doma Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Doma Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA)’s Major holders

Doma Holdings Inc. insiders hold 46.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.98% of the shares at 63.63% float percentage. In total, 33.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Foundation Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 44.78 million shares (or 13.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $97.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is StepStone Group LP with 14.88 million shares, or about 4.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $32.29 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Central Investment Port-U.S. Equity Central Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Doma Holdings Inc. (DOMA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 4.41 million shares. This is just over 1.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.9 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 6.29 million.