Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE: CDE) Now Carries A 12-Month Price Target Of $6.25.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s traded shares stood at 10.76 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.26, to imply an increase of 15.19% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The CDE share’s 52-week high remains $7.64, putting it -134.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $988.07M, with an average of 7.37 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.83 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CDE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) trade information

After registering a 15.19% upside in the last session, Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.30 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 15.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.19%, and 14.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.32%. Short interest in Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) saw shorts transact 18.42 million shares and set a 3.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.55, implying an increase of 28.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.15 and $6.25 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CDE has been trading -91.72% off suggested target high and 3.37% from its likely low.

Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Coeur Mining Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares are -27.72% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -1,800.00% against -11.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $202.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $216.4 million.

CDE Dividends

Coeur Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out between October 25 and October 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coeur Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)’s Major holders

Coeur Mining Inc. insiders hold 1.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.99% of the shares at 75.15% float percentage. In total, 73.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 27.79 million shares (or 9.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $123.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Van Eck Associates Corporation with 23.91 million shares, or about 8.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $106.41 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 15.16 million shares. This is just over 5.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.09 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.88 million, or 5.30% of the shares, all valued at about 45.22 million.