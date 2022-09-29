ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ: CCXI) Wednesday – The Stock Is Down -0.29% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.24. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $51.70, to imply an increase of 0.04% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CCXI share’s 52-week high remains $51.85, putting it -0.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 71.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.95. The company has a valuation of $3.73B, with an average of 1.7 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.38 million shares over the past 3 months.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) trade information

After registering a 0.04% upside in the latest session, ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 51.80 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 0.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.23%, and 1.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.94%. Short interest in ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) saw shorts transact 6.56 million shares and set a 5.43 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.00, implying an increase of 0.58% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $52.00 and $52.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCXI has been trading -0.58% off suggested target high and -0.58% from its likely low.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ChemoCentryx Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) shares are 101.01% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.70% against 11.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 12.50% this quarter before falling -37.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 113.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $13.07 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.36 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.85 million and $13.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 169.50% before jumping 51.00% in the following quarter.

CCXI Dividends

ChemoCentryx Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ChemoCentryx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s Major holders

ChemoCentryx Inc. insiders hold 12.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.79% of the shares at 90.71% float percentage. In total, 79.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 10.63 million shares (or 14.93% of shares), all amounting to roughly $266.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.12 million shares, or about 7.19% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $128.34 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ChemoCentryx Inc. (CCXI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.9 million shares. This is just over 4.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $64.51 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.86 million, or 4.02% of the shares, all valued at about 70.84 million.