ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT) Have Declined -16.90% YTD, Forecasting What Will Happen Next

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s traded shares stood at 8.45 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.83, to imply an increase of 4.01% or $0.61 in intraday trading. The CHPT share’s 52-week high remains $28.72, putting it -81.43% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.50. The company has a valuation of $5.60B, with an average of 11.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CHPT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 16 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

After registering a 4.01% upside in the last session, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.30 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.34%, and 5.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.90%. Short interest in ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) saw shorts transact 42.24 million shares and set a 4.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $23.28, implying an increase of 32.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $46.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHPT has been trading -190.59% off suggested target high and 17.88% from its likely low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ChargePoint Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) shares are -19.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 53.94% against 0.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -69.20% this quarter before falling -50.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 97.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $103.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $130.53 million.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. insiders hold 3.43% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.02% of the shares at 56.98% float percentage. In total, 55.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Linse Capital Llc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 48.94 million shares (or 14.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $972.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.54 million shares, or about 5.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $388.36 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.73 million shares. This is just over 1.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $133.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.81 million, or 1.72% of the shares, all valued at about 115.46 million.