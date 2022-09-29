Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) Dropped -80.63% In 6 Months – Here’s What Might Happen Next

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s traded shares stood at 7.17 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.87, to imply an increase of 8.22% or $2.04 in intraday trading. The CVNA share’s 52-week high remains $316.91, putting it -1079.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $19.45. The company has a valuation of $5.22B, with an average of 7.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Carvana Co. (CVNA), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CVNA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 15 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.8.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

After registering a 8.22% upside in the last session, Carvana Co. (CVNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.82 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 8.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.36%, and -21.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -88.41%. Short interest in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) saw shorts transact 29.03 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $56.10, implying an increase of 52.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $100.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CVNA has been trading -272.16% off suggested target high and 44.18% from its likely low.

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Carvana Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares are -80.63% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -408.59% against -15.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -792.30% this quarter before falling -268.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 25.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 20 analysts is $3.98 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 20 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.2 billion.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Carvana Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Carvana Co. insiders hold 9.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.40% of the shares at 113.16% float percentage. In total, 102.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.43 million shares (or 14.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.6 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 10.44 million shares, or about 11.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.25 billion.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Carvana Co. (CVNA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. holds roughly 4.73 million shares. This is just over 5.25% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $563.93 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.4 million, or 2.66% of the shares, all valued at about 285.78 million.