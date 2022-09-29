Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) Stock?

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.70. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $13.31, to imply a decrease of -8.17% or -$1.19 in intraday trading. The XRX share’s 52-week high remains $24.14, putting it -81.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.24. The company has a valuation of $2.39B, with an average of 1.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.64 million shares over the past 3 months.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) trade information

After registering a -8.17% downside in the latest session, Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.00 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -8.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.60%, and -16.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.95%. Short interest in Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX) saw shorts transact 9.71 million shares and set a 3.12 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.35, implying an increase of 7.25% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XRX has been trading -12.7% off suggested target high and -5.18% from its likely low.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Xerox Holdings Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) shares are -30.36% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -24.50% against -4.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.20% this quarter before jumping 114.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 0.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.89 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.76 billion and $1.78 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.60% before jumping 6.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -25.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -404.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.81% annually.

XRX Dividends

Xerox Holdings Corporation has its next earnings report out between October 24 and October 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xerox Holdings Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 6.90% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:XRX)’s Major holders

Xerox Holdings Corporation insiders hold 6.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.51% of the shares at 103.29% float percentage. In total, 96.51% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Icahn, Carl, C. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 32.11 million shares (or 17.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $647.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.19 million shares, or about 7.39% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $266.04 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.84 million shares. This is just over 2.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $77.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.44 million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 51.11 million.