Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE: SLQT) Stock?

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s traded shares stood at 11.95 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.82, to imply a decrease of -15.58% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The SLQT share’s 52-week high remains $14.40, putting it -1656.1% down since that peak but still an impressive -6.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.87. The company has a valuation of $136.96M, with an average of 4.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SLQT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) trade information

After registering a -15.58% downside in the last session, SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2500 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -15.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -35.13%, and -41.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.98%. Short interest in SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) saw shorts transact 5.69 million shares and set a 4.28 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.65, implying an increase of 50.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.25 and $2.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SLQT has been trading -143.9% off suggested target high and -52.44% from its likely low.

SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,050.00% this quarter before jumping 42.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -11.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $200.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $156 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $188.45 million and $149.02 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 6.50% before jumping 4.70% in the following quarter.

SLQT Dividends

SelectQuote Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SelectQuote Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SelectQuote Inc. (NYSE:SLQT)’s Major holders

SelectQuote Inc. insiders hold 18.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.02% of the shares at 78.44% float percentage. In total, 64.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.69 million shares (or 11.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $54.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brookside Equity Partners, LLC with 17.68 million shares, or about 10.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $49.32 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SelectQuote Inc. (SLQT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.87 million shares. This is just over 5.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.11 million, or 1.89% of the shares, all valued at about 7.7 million.