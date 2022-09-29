Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE: AAC) Stock?

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC)’s traded shares stood at 1.55 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.93, to imply an increase of 0.02% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The AAC share’s 52-week high remains $9.95, putting it -0.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.70. The company has a valuation of $1.24B, with an average of 0.5 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 409.19K shares over the past 3 months.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) trade information

After registering a 0.02% upside in the latest session, Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.94 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 0.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.15%, and 0.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.90%. Short interest in Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC) saw shorts transact 0.53 million shares and set a 3.34 days time to cover.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) estimates and forecasts

AAC Dividends

Ares Acquisition Corporation has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ares Acquisition Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ares Acquisition Corporation (NYSE:AAC)’s Major holders

Ares Acquisition Corporation insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.13% of the shares at 89.13% float percentage. In total, 89.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Aristeia Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 7.08 million shares (or 7.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $69.46 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Marshall Wace LLP with 4.97 million shares, or about 4.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $48.76 million.

We also have RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund and RiverNorth Opportunities Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ares Acquisition Corporation (AAC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Income Fund holds roughly 1.3 million shares. This is just over 1.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.11 million, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 1.13 million.