Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Loss Of -14.44 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Any Trouble To Come?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s traded shares stood at 0.77 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.31, to imply a decrease of -3.02% or -$0.29 in intraday trading. The OWL share’s 52-week high remains $17.89, putting it -92.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.27. The company has a valuation of $14.14B, with an average of 2.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.71 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OWL a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) trade information

After registering a -3.02% downside in the latest session, Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.20 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, dropping -3.02% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.77%, and -14.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.61%. Short interest in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) saw shorts transact 25.65 million shares and set a 8.14 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.53, implying an increase of 40.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $13.50 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OWL has been trading -104.08% off suggested target high and -45.01% from its likely low.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Blue Owl Capital Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) shares are -26.38% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -64.47% against -9.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.30% this quarter before jumping 25.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 55.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $343.48 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $368.49 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $235.7 million and $288.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 45.70% before jumping 27.70% in the following quarter.

OWL Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.44, with the share yield ticking at 4.58% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)’s Major holders

Blue Owl Capital Inc. insiders hold 2.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 90.65% of the shares at 92.95% float percentage. In total, 90.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ICONIQ Capital, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 50.0 million shares (or 11.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $461.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 49.95 million shares, or about 11.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $460.82 million.

We also have Fundamental Investors Inc and American Balanced Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fundamental Investors Inc holds roughly 20.38 million shares. This is just over 4.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $188.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 20.23 million, or 4.82% of the shares, all valued at about 186.65 million.