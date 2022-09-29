Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) Drops -17.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s traded shares stood at 3.88 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.90, to imply an increase of 9.60% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The AXLA share’s 52-week high remains $4.40, putting it -131.58% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.35. The company has a valuation of $98.35M, with an average of 66880.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 64.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AXLA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.39.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) trade information

After registering a 9.60% upside in the latest session, Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9700 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 9.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.46%, and -28.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -17.22%. Short interest in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) saw shorts transact 81320.0 shares and set a 1.51 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.83, implying an increase of 80.67% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AXLA has been trading -900.0% off suggested target high and -215.79% from its likely low.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Axcella Health Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) shares are -38.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 8.24% against 1.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.10% this quarter before jumping 7.30% for the next one.

AXLA Dividends

Axcella Health Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Axcella Health Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)’s Major holders

Axcella Health Inc. insiders hold 14.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 64.59% of the shares at 75.88% float percentage. In total, 64.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Flagship Pioneering Inc. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.87 million shares (or 35.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $48.49 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 7.8 million shares, or about 14.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $20.05 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.47 million shares. This is just over 4.70% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.05 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 2.23 million.