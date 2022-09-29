Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) Has Recovered 13.85% So Far, But Another -568.46% Loss Is Possible.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s traded shares stood at 7.86 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.30, to imply an increase of 7.44% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The ACB share’s 52-week high remains $8.69, putting it -568.46% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.12. The company has a valuation of $407.87M, with an average of 9.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 9.79 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB), translating to a mean rating of 2.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ACB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) trade information

After registering a 7.44% upside in the last session, Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3100 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 7.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.00%, and -19.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -75.97%. Short interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB) saw shorts transact 26.33 million shares and set a 2.91 days time to cover.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aurora Cannabis Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares are -68.60% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 82.32% against 2.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.80% this quarter before falling -100.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -9.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $39.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $41.01 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $43.08 million and $48.57 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -7.60% before dropping -15.60% in the following quarter.

ACB Dividends

Aurora Cannabis Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB)’s Major holders

Aurora Cannabis Inc. insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 25.69% of the shares at 25.72% float percentage. In total, 25.69% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.93 million shares (or 3.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.35 million shares, or about 2.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $25.38 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 9.93 million shares. This is just over 3.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.68 million, or 0.89% of the shares, all valued at about 8.13 million.