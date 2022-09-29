At Current Prices, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) Worth A Patient Look?

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)â€™s traded shares stood at 6.31 million during the last session, with the companyâ€™s beta value hitting 1.45. At the close of trading, the stockâ€™s price was $6.56, to imply an increase of 2.66% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The MLCO shareâ€™s 52-week high remains $12.40, putting it -89.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 38.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.06. The company has a valuation of $3.08B, with an average of 8.38 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.08 million shares over the past 3 months.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

After registering a 2.66% upside in the last session, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.17 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 2.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 17.14%, and 7.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.56%. Short interest in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) saw shorts transact 8.59 million shares and set a 2.36 days time to cover.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares are -20.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -22.73% against 9.80%. The rating firms project that companyâ€™s revenue will grow 8.10% compared to the previous financial year.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder companyâ€™s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The companyâ€™s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)â€™s Major holders

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 41.40% of the shares at 41.40% float percentage. In total, 41.40% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARGA Investment Management, LP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 21.3 million shares (or 4.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.77 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC with 20.99 million shares, or about 4.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $160.38 million.

We also have Vanguard International Value Fund and New Perspective Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2022, Vanguard International Value Fund holds roughly 10.56 million shares. This is just over 2.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $60.42 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.91 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 28.21 million.