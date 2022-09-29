At Current Prices, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BBAI) Worth A Patient Look?

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s traded shares stood at 30.36 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.51, to imply an increase of 27.31% or $0.32 in intraday trading. The BBAI share’s 52-week high remains $16.12, putting it -967.55% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.19. The company has a valuation of $152.56M, with an average of 92590.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 436.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BBAI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.11.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

After registering a 27.31% upside in the latest session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7700 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 27.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.60%, and -24.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -78.98%. Short interest in BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 1.89 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.75, implying an increase of 84.51% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $12.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BBAI has been trading -727.81% off suggested target high and -363.58% from its likely low.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares are -83.00% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 2.47% against 5.20%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $39.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $39.33 million.

BBAI Dividends

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)’s Major holders

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. insiders hold 96.65% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 3.61% of the shares at 107.63% float percentage. In total, 3.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Lynrock Lake LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.68 million shares (or 1.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Omni Partners US LLC with 0.81 million shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $1.25 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco-Aerospace & Defense ETF and Goldman Sachs ETF Tr-Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BigBear.ai Holdings Inc. (BBAI) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco-Aerospace & Defense ETF holds roughly 0.52 million shares. This is just over 0.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 24016.0, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about 36984.0.