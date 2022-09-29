AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APE) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE)’s traded shares stood at 13.07 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.37, to imply a decrease of -0.30% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The APE share’s 52-week high remains $10.50, putting it -211.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.10. The company has a valuation of $3.89B, with an average of 12.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 21.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APE) trade information

After registering a -0.30% downside in the last session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.03, dropping -0.30% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.33%, and -44.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.83%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (APE) estimates and forecasts

APE Dividends

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.