Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) Recovered 72.35% From The 52-Week Low, And Now It’s 51.20% YTD – This Is What You Do Now

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s traded shares stood at 2.22 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.35. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.85, to imply an increase of 13.25% or $1.62 in intraday trading. The ALT share’s 52-week high remains $23.49, putting it -69.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.35% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.83. The company has a valuation of $732.80M, with an average of 3.41 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.51 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Altimmune Inc. (ALT), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ALT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.47.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

After registering a 13.25% upside in the last session, Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.16 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 13.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.14%, and -28.61% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 51.20%. Short interest in Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) saw shorts transact 4.4 million shares and set a 2.31 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $29.14, implying an increase of 52.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $50.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALT has been trading -261.01% off suggested target high and -1.08% from its likely low.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Altimmune Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Altimmune Inc. (ALT) shares are 118.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.14% against 11.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 21.70% this quarter before jumping 37.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -40.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $870k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $870k.

ALT Dividends

Altimmune Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Altimmune Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders

Altimmune Inc. insiders hold 5.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.50% of the shares at 90.43% float percentage. In total, 85.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nuveen Asset Management. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 3.25 million shares (or 7.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.94 million shares, or about 6.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $17.88 million.

We also have College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and College Retirement Equities Fund-Global Equities Account as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Altimmune Inc. (ALT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2022, College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account holds roughly 2.02 million shares. This is just over 4.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.12 million, or 2.59% of the shares, all valued at about 6.82 million.