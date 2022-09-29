After This Week’s -7.56% Loss In Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: PSHG), We Just Learned Something New

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s traded shares stood at 2.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.22, to imply an increase of 0.92% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The PSHG share’s 52-week high remains $6.10, putting it -2672.73% down since that peak but still an impressive 4.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $6.53M, with an average of 1.81 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PSHG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.66.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

After registering a 0.92% upside in the last session, Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2619 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.56%, and -26.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -94.07%. Short interest in Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) saw shorts transact 0.66 million shares and set a 0.71 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 96.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSHG has been trading -2627.27% off suggested target high and -2627.27% from its likely low.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -1.50% this quarter before jumping 28.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 68.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.9 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.46 million and $4.04 million respectively in the corresponding quarters.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -39.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -368.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

PSHG Dividends

Performance Shipping Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Performance Shipping Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG)’s Major holders

Performance Shipping Inc. insiders hold 11.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.75% of the shares at 12.16% float percentage. In total, 10.75% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Ruffer LLP. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.11 million shares (or 4.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.32 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 51134.0 shares, or about 1.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $0.15 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 40265.0 shares. This is just over 1.55% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29876.0