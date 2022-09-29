After A Decline Of -21.69% From The High, Can Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Recover Quickly?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.50. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $100.39, to imply an increase of 1.04% or $1.03 in intraday trading. The NVO share’s 52-week high remains $122.16, putting it -21.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $91.51. The company has a valuation of $173.69B, with an average of 1.39 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO), translating to a mean rating of 1.30. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give NVO a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.82.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) trade information

After registering a 1.04% upside in the latest session, Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 100.72 this Wednesday, 09/28/22, jumping 1.04% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.14%, and -7.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -11.29%. Short interest in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) saw shorts transact 1.04 million shares and set a 0.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $118.16, implying an increase of 15.04% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $74.09 and $144.36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVO has been trading -43.8% off suggested target high and 26.2% from its likely low.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Novo Nordisk A/S share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) shares are -9.84% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.03% against 9.50%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $5.81 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.94 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 15.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.94% annually.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk A/S has its next earnings report out in October. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Novo Nordisk A/S has a forward dividend ratio of 1.60, with the share yield ticking at 1.61% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

Novo Nordisk A/S insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.30% of the shares at 8.30% float percentage. In total, 8.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 18.38 million shares (or 1.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.04 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with 15.91 million shares, or about 0.91% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were worth $1.77 billion.

We also have Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Washington Mutual Investors Fund holds roughly 2.16 million shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $240.35 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.59 million, or 0.09% of the shares, all valued at about 181.65 million.