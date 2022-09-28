Will Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ: GGAL) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1.55 million Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.73. With the company’s per share price at $7.51 changed hands at -$0.36 or -4.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.00B. GGAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -60.85% off its 52-week high of $12.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.75, which suggests the last value was 23.44% up since then. When we look at Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 718.20K.

Analysts gave the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 4 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended GGAL as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.71.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) trade information

Instantly GGAL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.65%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.20 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -4.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -18.11%, with the 5-day performance at -17.65% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) is -14.07% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.21 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.63, meaning bulls need an upside of 35.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, GGAL’s forecast low is $1.66 with $30.06 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -300.27% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 77.9% for it to hit the projected low.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. will rise 343.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 40.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 53.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $367.83 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $399.24 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $560.54 million and $654.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -34.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -39.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. earnings to decrease by -16.90%.

GGAL Dividends

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in October. The 4.86% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.36. It is important to note, however, that the 4.86% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.87% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. shares while 10.94% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.55%. There are 10.94% institutions holding the Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. stock share, with INCA Investments, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 2.59% of the shares, roughly 3.09 million GGAL shares worth $33.33 million.

Discovery Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.07% or 2.47 million shares worth $26.66 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Eaton Vance Global Macro Absolute Return Advantage Portfolio and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF. With 0.18 million shares estimated at $1.67 million under it, the former controlled 0.15% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $1.21 million.