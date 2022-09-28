Why To Invest In Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.16 million Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.05. With the company’s per share price at $3.90 changed hands at -$0.09 or -2.26% during last session, the market valuation stood at $36.35M. PPSI’s last price was a discount, traded about -270.0% off its 52-week high of $14.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.77, which suggests the last value was 28.97% up since then. When we look at Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 167.57K.

Analysts gave the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended PPSI as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.08.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

Instantly PPSI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.60%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.10 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -2.26% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -48.00%, with the 5-day performance at 24.60% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) is 15.73% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 49380.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.67 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.5% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PPSI’s forecast low is $12.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -207.69% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -207.69% for it to hit the projected low.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.89% over the past 6 months, a -120.83% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 12.80%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 123.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.66 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $12.87 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -28.20%. The 2022 estimates are for Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. earnings to increase by 28.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.00% per year.

PPSI Dividends

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 72.25% of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. shares while 3.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.89%. There are 3.58% institutions holding the Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 1.71% of the shares, roughly 0.17 million PPSI shares worth $0.94 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.47% or 45588.0 shares worth $0.26 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.11 million shares estimated at $0.61 million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.60% of the shares, roughly 58157.0 shares worth around $0.33 million.