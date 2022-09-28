Why To Invest In MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX: MAG) Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.19. With the company’s per share price at $10.67 changed hands at -$0.19 or -1.75% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.47B. MAG’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.66% off its 52-week high of $21.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.32, which suggests the last value was 3.28% up since then. When we look at MAG Silver Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 492.02K.

Analysts gave the MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended MAG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MAG Silver Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.1.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) trade information

Instantly MAG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.03 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -1.75% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -31.91%, with the 5-day performance at -13.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG) is -16.64% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.4% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MAG’s forecast low is $15.09 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -143.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -41.42% for it to hit the projected low.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MAG Silver Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.60% over the past 6 months, a 750.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -37.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MAG Silver Corp. will rise 233.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 45,486.20% up from the last financial year.

The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $42k.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.90%. The 2022 estimates are for MAG Silver Corp. earnings to increase by 181.00%.

MAG Dividends

MAG Silver Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between November 14 and November 18.

MAG Silver Corp. (AMEX:MAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.03% of MAG Silver Corp. shares while 51.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.21%. There are 51.67% institutions holding the MAG Silver Corp. stock share, with Sprott Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 5.15% of the shares, roughly 5.08 million MAG shares worth $82.15 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.81% or 4.75 million shares worth $76.83 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were First Eagle Gold Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 3.95 million shares estimated at $58.23 million under it, the former controlled 4.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.42% of the shares, roughly 3.38 million shares worth around $41.08 million.