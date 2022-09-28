Why Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD) Stock Shouldn’t Be Sold In 2022

In the last trading session, 4.62 million Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.64. With the company’s per share price at $14.49 changed hands at -$1.02 or -6.58% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.57B. NOMD’s last price was a discount, traded about -99.59% off its 52-week high of $28.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $15.51, which suggests the last value was -7.04% down since then. When we look at Nomad Foods Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 585.83K.

Analysts gave the Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended NOMD as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Nomad Foods Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.44.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) trade information

Instantly NOMD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.03 on Tuesday, 09/27/22 subtracted -6.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -42.93%, with the 5-day performance at -11.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) is -18.78% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.75 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.8 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.27, meaning bulls need an upside of 40.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOMD’s forecast low is $21.24 with $29.96 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -106.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -46.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Nomad Foods Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -32.38% over the past 6 months, a -6.56% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Nomad Foods Limited will fall -4.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 15.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $696.39 million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Nomad Foods Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022 will be $719.78 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $691.5 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 38.70%. The 2022 estimates are for Nomad Foods Limited earnings to decrease by -10.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.27% per year.

NOMD Dividends

Nomad Foods Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on August 10.

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 15.70% of Nomad Foods Limited shares while 89.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 106.67%. There are 89.92% institutions holding the Nomad Foods Limited stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held 9.03% of the shares, roughly 15.57 million NOMD shares worth $351.67 million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.93% or 10.24 million shares worth $231.2 million as of Mar 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2022 were Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd. With 3.63 million shares estimated at $67.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SEI Institutional Investment Tr-World Equity Ex-U.S. Fd held about 2.02% of the shares, roughly 3.48 million shares worth around $72.66 million.